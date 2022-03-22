Each week in this column, I try to highlight the good things happening in Chickasha. I recognize that along with the good, we also have our challenges. Every city does. Homelessness and people battling poverty are challenges we face in Chickasha and it’s time we all start working to address their needs.
I believe the best way to deal with challenges is to meet them head on, rather than ignoring them. Challenges only seem to get worse when you don’t deal with them. Next week we will have our first Community Alliance Committee Meeting and the initial goal is to simply communicate. All organizations/churches/agencies that deal with people facing poverty are encouraged to attend. Zack Bowles from The Resurrection House and Bobby and Crystal McFarland from the Salvation Army will co-chair this committee.
Getting everyone together to share their information and their resources list is the first step to try to help those that want to also help themselves. We have people that live here, but don’t have the resources that most of the rest of us take for granted. There are many circumstances that impact people struggling with poverty and fortunately we have many organizations that can help them.
Strong Communities work together to address challenges and the needs of others. They talk to each other and help each other. They look in the mirror and when they see something that needs improvement, they acknowledge the issue and work on it. I’m hoping for a full boardroom of people that want to work together. This initial committee meeting of the Chickasha Community Alliance can be a step forward to communicate amongst each other what role we all play. A Community full of people and organizations that want to help others in need, well that’s clearly #TheGoodStuf
