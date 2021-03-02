The cold and snow in February were not much fun. The extreme temperatures coupled with heavy snow made most of us stay at home for at least a few days, but not everyone got to work from home. The City of Chickasha had to deal with clearing snow from the streets as well as broken water mains on top of their normal day to day responsibilities. With many parts of the City without water and no full time City Manager to oversee the crisis, our acting City Manager was thrust into the job of overseeing the operations of the city.
Our acting City Manager is also our Mayor, but also is a private businessman with a full time job to manage. That’s a lot of hats to wear, especially during a crisis. During recent conversations with him, I have not heard him complain once, but rather just the opposite. He understands the challenges facing our city and is ready to take action to work on solving them. During the winter crisis his leadership was evident by his communication, much of it by delivering the bad news. He utilized social media to inform citizens of where the public works crews were working, but that also let some know that it would be a little longer before the crews would restore the water in their neighborhood. He let Chickasha know the good and bad news each day until all water was restored.
As our Mayor and City Council search for a new City Manager, I hope they will encourage whoever they hire to be a great communicator, even if that person has to deliver what is perceived as bad news. Whoever is hired will have some big challenges to tackle, especially with the city budget. There will be tough decisions to be made. Chickasha is no different than any other town in Oklahoma that has seen sales tax collections drop significantly. I hope the new person comes in, forms a plan and then clearly communicates to everyone the vision.
It’s March and winter is behind us. We can still have some cold temps or a brief snow, but the we’ve made it through the worst part of the season. It’s time to look ahead for the sunshine. As a city we will always have challenges to overcome, but I believe Chickasha will see some very positive things happen this year. When you have a leader that takes charge and communicates like Chris Mosley, well that’s #TheGoodStuff.
