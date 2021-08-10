I grew up being a big fan of Chickasha Schools and pretty sure my Dad influenced my opinion. He was a big believer in the importance of a strong school system to the Community and wanted to help prepare young people to become our future business leaders. I know there have been some ups and downs in our school system over the last few decades, but much like the rest of our community it’s easy to feel the energy and momentum that is there right now.
This past week, I had an opportunity to attend a meeting with Rick Croslin, our Superintendent as well as many faculty members and some school board members. He was reviewing state guidelines for the upcoming school year and seeking feedback on how to deal with Covid. When we were in small groups, I had a chance to hear the confidence the staff had in our school leadership as well as the pride in how things were handled this past school year.
Throughout my career I have attended many leadership conferences and workshops. I’ve heard numerous speakers explain what leadership is and how important it is to the success of any organization. One of my favorite authors, Jon Gordan, has a quote “Leadership isn’t a job you do. It’s the mission you live.” Chickasha’s Superintendent of schools, Rick Croslin is a true leader and you can’t help but notice it when you spend any time around him. His words, his actions, his ability to listen, but most importantly his passion for our kids to succeed is evidence of his character.
On Monday morning, Chickasha schools held a Convocation with students, faculty, pom squad, the band and various community leaders. I wasn’t able to attend, but talked to several people that did and they used these words to describe the morning: Energy, Excitement, Pride, Momentum, Confidence. The first day of school is this week and I am so glad that Chickasha has this kind of leadership to implement a plan for students to succeed, despite the many obstacles they face.
I think my Dad was right, the future of our community are the students of today. They are learning, persevering and adapting to challenges none of us had to deal with when we were in school. We are so blessed to have such committed faculty and administration to lead them through these unprecedented times. Way to go Chickasha Schools, you are #TheGoodStuff.
