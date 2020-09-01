I saw our Lt. Governor, Matt Pinnelll on social media this past week commenting on how Guthrie was having another movie shot in its downtown. Guthrie has been the location for many movies and benefits from the value that the film industry brings to its community. Movies like Rainman, Twister, My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys, and Rudderless have established Guthrie as a film friendly town.
Back in 2001, Oklahoma was one of the first states to establish a local film incentive to lure productions from taking their projects and money to Canada. Canada offers national incentives, so Oklahoma started with $150,000 in initial offerings. New Mexico and Louisiana quickly upped the stakes by offering millions of dollars in incentives. In 2005, after a few films had used the rebate program, the Oklahoma legislature decided to increase the program to a $5 million dollar cap for each fiscal year. This provided a huge opportunity for extensive growth for the film industry and then they raised the cap to $8 million.
We are still behind the aggressive incentives offered by New Mexico and Louisiana, but in 2019 39 film and television productions took place in Oklahoma. The productions generated $75 million for the state economy.
Chickasha has had a couple of films and multiple music videos shot around here. We are fortunate that the talented and creative mind of Reagan Elkins decided to keep his company Intellego Media here instead of relocating to Okc. He is currently shooting a pilot show for TV that will be shopped to networks and streaming services this fall. We have several locations around the Chickasha area that would make the perfect backdrop for a movie or TV shoot. The industry was already moving away from Hollywood due to the streaming services, but now Covid has accelerated that trend. With all the recognition our Festival of Light has received, it’s hard to believe there hasn’t been a Hallmark Christmas movie shot here. We have so much to offer in Chickasha and a great story to tell. At some point we will have that movie or tv show in Chickasha and that national exposure will definitely be #TheGoodStuff!
