Chickasha, OK (73018)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 69F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Localized flooding is possible.