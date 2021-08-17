Bad habits can develop a lot of different ways, often it comes from stress or boredom, even laziness. From biting your nails, to overeating, wasting too much time watching TV or dwelling on all the negatives of social media, it’s easy to develop bad habits. It doesn’t have to be that way and once you recognize bad habits, you can teach yourself new and positive habits to replace the bad ones.
Next Monday through Saturday(8/23 - 8/28), the Chickasha EDC and Chamber will offer another set up clean up days to Chickasha residents. Roll off dumpsters will be placed at Public Works and at 6th and Frisco for you to dump your big junk items(please no tires, batteries or hazardous waste) free of charge. Back in May, Waste Connections hauled off over 58 tons of waste, but we all know we have more work to do.
The best way to change a bad habit is it replace it with a good one and then repeat the good one over and over again. Repetition turns a good action into a positive habit. Many of do a great job of taking care of our yards, homes and neighborhoods, but we need to grow that civic pride throughout all of Chickasha. Cleaning up your yard or business becomes contagious and the next thing you know, more people are doing it.
This past summer several local Churches and a large group of high school students did clean up service projects in town. One group cleaned up entry ways while the high school groups cleaned up multiple locations all around our one time All American City. Our Community needs to reach back to 1971 when Chickasha was recognized as an All American City and continue the clean-up of our town. We need more groups to step forward and ask what they can do to make our town better. As this happens our culture will slowly change and the good habits will prevail. I hope we have a lot of residents do some back to school clean up next week and if your yard or business doesn’t need it, find someone’s that does. If you will follow Keep Chickasha Beautiful on Facebook you will get all the details of how you can make a difference and be part of #TheGoodStuff.
