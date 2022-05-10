As I reflect back over the last week, it was really a great week! This past Sunday was Mother’s Day and I had a chance to reflect back on my Mom like most of us did. My Dad was always outgoing and interacting with the Community. He loved his family and Chickasha schools and told everyone how great they both were. My Mom was a stay at home mother of five that did all the important things behind the scenes. She didn’t like the spotlight, but knew all the things to do to make sure that positive light shined on her children and husband. She was really good at that. Her one passion besides her family was writing. She submitted multiple articles to Readers Digest and was never published, but then again she didn’t want the spotlight. That was for my Dad and his role with teaching, being an advisor for VICA and being an Assistant Principal at Chickasha High School.
I attended the Chickasha Public School Board meeting this past Monday night. That was the first ever school board meeting I have attended and I was impressed. Our Superintendent, Rick Croslin and our school board started the meeting by celebrating success. The CHS Soccer team lead us in the pledge of allegiance and then they were recognized for making it to the semifinals of the state tournament. I heard the soccer coach praise the kids for their hard work and determination, but then he announced their outstanding cumulative grade point average and how proud he was of that and not just the wins on the field. After that, Croslin introduced and recognized teachers and staff that have been with Chickasha schools for over 30 years. Elaine Murray was one of those that was recognized and I know my Dad was smiling down from heaven seeing that. She is one special lady!
Next on the agenda was the introduction of a new plan for Chickasha Schools. I had the honor of being on the committee of local people that worked on that plan with the guidance of some consultants and local teachers and staff. Details of this plan will be covered by local media and it will be posted online for all to see. I’m no teacher or administrator and my kids are all grown adults, but I am very excited that Chickasha Schools has a well thought out plan with measurable goals. I was gone from 1986 until 2020 so I don’t know much about the challenges our public schools went through, but I do know that we have great leadership in place right now with a plan to achieve excellance. Rick Croslin and the school board understand how to celebrate success while working the plan and our schools will be better because of that.
I think my Mom would enjoy reading this column each week. I think my Dad would be thrilled to see all the hard working teachers and staff at Chickasha Schools, especially those that have served with passion for decades. I like to cheer for Chickasha much like my Dad, but sharing my thoughts here every week is kind of like submitting an article to Readers Digest, but now we just call it #TheGoodStuff.
