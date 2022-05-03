Last week while national consultant Bill Geist was in town, he told the story of Atlanta businessman Billy Payne when he first told business leaders that Atlanta was going to host the Olympics. Everyone laughed at him! His peers, the press, other cities that were putting in a bid, they all laughed. He stayed determined and eventually others joined him in the idea that Atlanta could do it. Then as you know, they did it. Atlanta hosted the 1996 Summer Olympics.
The week of May 15th, USAO will host a National Softball Regional with the winner of the 4 team tournament going to the NAIA World Series. It’s an exciting time for USAO Softball, they don’t just have a great team, they have a big time program. Jadyn Wallis became the softball coach prior to the 2013 season and has since built the Drovers into a softball powerhouse. She is a former NCAA Division 1 athlete who played four years for Patty Gasso at OU so she has seen first-hand what a powerhouse program looks like.
The entire athletic program at Science & Arts is flourishing under the leadership of Mike Ross, Athletic Director. He is always quick to point out all the great coaches and student athletes as well as the leadership of former AD Brisco McPherson as the ingredients for his success. When I met recently with Ross, his passion for the Drovers was apparent, but so was his excitement for Chickasha. We both discussed the phrase “College Town” and in two weeks we will all have the opportunity to live out the phrase instead of just discussing it.
I believe that big things are in the future of USAO and its time to start showing the Country what GREAT regional hosts we can be in Chickasha. Omaha is the host of NCAA baseball and OKC is the host for NCAA Softball, why can’t we build our reputation with the NAIA and become host for their Softball World Series. Does that sound crazy or…laughable? Didn’t bother Billy Payne and doesn’t bother me. I don’t know what the requirements are by the NAIA, but I know we can’t even get into that discussion until we become known as the best host City for a regional.
The Chickasha Economic Development Council and the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce are excited to work with USAO on hosting this regional, but we need your help. We need some local businesses to help sponsor the event. We need welcome banners and posters up at our local businesses. We need our Community attending games at USAO’s incredible facility. We need the three teams visiting Chickasha Oklahoma for probably the first time to be greeted with smiles and hellos at restaurants and hotels. We will need three people to volunteer to be a local host for each team and check on the Coach to make they feel our hometown hospitality. Most of all, we need all those players and coaches to see all that Chickasha has to offer and when they leave to go back home, we need them talking about #TheGoodStuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.