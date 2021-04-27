Even though it’s April, I have been doing quite a bit of planning recently for Christmas, both Christmas in July and for the holiday season. There are a lot of ideas floating around on new and exciting things we can do in Chickasha, but more on that in a future column. During all this planning, I kept coming across the quote from the movie Miracle on 34th Street: “I believe, I believe, I believe.” Most of you will remember the young girl that was encouraged to believe even when it didn’t make sense.
This Thursday, the EDC and Chamber will kick off #CleanUpDays in Chickasha as the beginning of Keep Chickasha Beautiful campaign. We are honoring the 50th anniversary of Chickasha being recognized as an All American City back in 1971. Thanks from help from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful and grant sponsor OGE Energy Corp, we will provide dumpsters at different locations around Chickasha for resident to dump trash from their clean-up projects free of charge. The dumpsters will be out Thursday through Sunday. Waste Connections is also helping sponsor #CleanUpDays and has been fantastic to help execute our plan.
When I first brought up this idea last fall, the idea was embraced by most stakeholders, but a couple questioned if we could actually do it and not just talk about it. Then as plans were being finalized back in March, there were unexpected challenges finding enough dumpsters. During the planning stages, I saw comments on social media questioning if it would ever happen? Some people laughed at the word “keep” in the slogan. It’s fair to say there are plenty of sceptics, but that’s always the case when change is introduced.
Our Keep Chickasha Beautiful Campaign is not just about a long weekend of #CleanUpDays. This is a great start, but our goal is that taking pride in our town becomes more of a every day habit. For us to truly Keep Chickasha Beautiful we need to see our town through the eyes of a visitor. We need to notice weeds growing in front of our business and trash swirling around in the Oklahoma wind. We need to fight complacency with a renewed perseverance that our community had back when we were an All American City.
Throughout the rest of this year, we will raise awareness about many different issues. Recycling, entry way clean up, illegal dumping, code enforcement and other topics will be discussed and acted upon. We will make improvements in the appearance of our town that is way overdue. If the past is any indication, we will work together and volunteer to help others that need it. We won’t question whose job it is, we will just get it done. That’s what strong communities do and Chickasha is a strong community. Believing in ourselves, even when some think it can’t be done, well that’s #TheGoodStuff.
