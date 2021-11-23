It’s Thanksgiving week, a time to reflect and count our blessings, but why is it important to do that?
With gratitude, people acknowledge the goodness in their lives. Being thankful helps people feel more positive emotions, treasure good experiences, improve their health, deal with life challenges, and build strong relationships. Giving thanks can make you happier, so here goes…
I’m thankful for being “home,” I have lived in many different cities in different states, but my home is Chickasha. I worship now at the same Church I grew up in. I eat in many of the same restaurants that I enjoyed in high school. I have family and life -long friends here. This is my Hometown and I am very proud to be back working in it!
I’m thankful for all our schools in Chickasha. Canadian Valley Technology Center, (USAO where I started my college learning), and of course Chickasha Public Schools. I’m very thankful for all the work my Dad did over the years at CHS and so glad now that the school system has such a gifted leader as Rick Croslin. We should all be thankful for all he is doing. I predict many good things in the future of Chickasha Schools, but also excited for the growing importance of CVT and the expanding of Science and Arts into our Downtown. We are very blessed with wonderful education in Chickasha.
I’m thankful that we have a new City Manager. Tyler Brooks has only been on the job a few weeks, but he comes in with a fresh set of eyes and a can-do spirit that is so refreshing. He has some big challenges to tackle in the upcoming year, but I believe our City is in good hands to address these issues. I’m thankful that our Community has a growing civic pride that is reflected in the many volunteers that help our City. From clean up days to the festival of light, we have so many people that want to help. Kimmy Loggins was recently recognized nationally for her outstanding volunteer record and that should inspire so many others to continue to do their part.
We have a lot of momentum right now in Chickasha. The more I talk with peers in other cities in Oklahoma, the more thankful I am for what we have here. The Mayor, City Council, Chamber, EDC, our Schools, civic clubs, and the County all seem to be working together to make Chickasha better. That type of consensus is rare, but powerful and shouldn’t be taken for granted.
Finally, I’m thankful for my family. The parents that raised me in this wonderful small town, siblings and kids that have always supported me, but especially my wife. I’m really thankful for her believing in the dream of “going home.” As I count my blessings, it makes me realize that here in Chickasha we really do have “A Wonderful Life!” Happy Thanksgiving! I hope you enjoy #TheGoodStuff in your lives and this wonderful town we call Chickasha!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.