This past weekend, the animated show “Santa Claus is coming to town” was on and my wife and I watched it even though are kids are all grown and gone. We both loved that show growing up back in the 70’s before cable and streaming services. It was a big deal to watch Rudolf, Frosty and Charlie Brown Christmas!
There is a part in the show where Kris Kringle tells the Winter Warlock that if he wants to change, he just need to put one foot in front of the other. That’s how change happens isn’t it? You have to start somewhere and put one foot in front of the other. The key is to get started, but that can be hard for some people. Of course you should have a plan, but you have to start somewhere and then stay focused on making progress, even if it’s small.
As most of you are hopefully aware, Chickasha’s Christmas activities are growing. This weekend kicks off December at the Depot with Pop-up shops, food trucks, and shuttle rides out to the Festival of Light to avoid the traffic lines. The Downtown Christmas Tree has moved back to the Depot area and of course the award winning Chickasha Leg Lamp is there waiting for picture takers. After the Parade, the Chickasha EDC is sponsoring The Imaginaries at the Chickasha Community Theater for a Christmas Concert. Tickets are only $10 and 100% of the proceeds will be split between The Soup Kitchen and Life Skills Institute. The Optimist Club has a run scheduled Saturday morning and there are numerous other activities happening in December that has inspired us to launch a marketing campaign declaring Chickasha as Christmas Town. Christmas Town is also the name of The Imaginaries new song and music video.
Are we Christmas Town? Is everything perfect and complete? No…we have so much more to do, but like Kris Kringle we are putting one foot in front of the other. The progress is much slower than what I would like, but it is progress. In 2022 holiday season, we will see more progress as we continue to market our community as #ChristmasTown.
If you haven’t been Downtown in a while, come on down this Saturday. Come down early and shop at our many boutique stores. Walk around and look at the decorated storefronts. Take a family pic by the huge Christmas tree or the leg lamp. Enjoy the Express Clydesdales and waive to Emily Sutton from KFOR in the Christmas parade. There will be over 50 entries to this incredible event organized by the Chamber. Enjoy the Depot area all festive for the Holidays. Take in an incredible Christmas Concert by The Imaginaries in our historic Washita Valley Theater. Put one foot in front of the other and come on down to Christmas Town because that’s where you will find #TheGoodStuff.
