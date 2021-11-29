The Salvation Army is continuing an annual event that raised more than $500,000 nationally in just four hours last year—the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge. The organization is raising the stakes in 2021, doubling the goal to $1 million in four hours nationally. The local chapter of The Salvation Army is throwing its hat in the ring at Wal-Mart in Chickasha on Friday, December 3rd from 3pm-7pm to compete while raising funds for services in Grady & Caddo Counties amid the holidays and into the new year.
“We spend more than a month each year ringing the bell so we can provide Christmas gifts, food, and more to families around the holidays,” said Lt. Bobby McFarland, corps officer of The Salvation Army of Grady & Caddo Counties. “The National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge is a rallying cry for our supporters and a boost of excitement to get out there and do our best on December 3rd.”
The event winner will receive internal recognition by the national leadership of the organization and a special spotlight video of their preferred local program.
But Lt. Crystal McFarland sees the prize as the additional community support during a four-hour window of incredible public generosity.
“It’s a prize in itself when people from all walks of life give what they can to help others at the kettle,” said Lt. Crystal McFarland. “Raising $1 million nationally this year will be a sign to everyone that there are a lot of caring people out there.”
Funds raised through the red kettles stay local to support services during the holidays and into the new year.
Lts. Bobby & Crystal McFarland are calling on everyone in Grady & Caddo Counties to come out to the kettle at Wal-Mart Chickasha on December 3rd from 3pm-7pm and give what they can during the National Commander’s Red Kettle Challenge for their neighbors in need.
With a total Christmas goal of raising $117,500 The Salvation Army of Grady & Caddo Counties is hoping to provide new Christmas gifts to more than225 children through the Angel Tree program.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Grady & Caddo Counties has provided 697 food boxes, 85 emotional and spiritual care sessions, and $24,605.42 in rent and utility assistance.
Now more than ever, The Salvation Army needs everyone’s support to ensure that hope marches on for struggling families and individuals. The following options are available for those wishing to help in Grady & Caddo Counties:
- Visit registertoring.com and sign up to volunteer at a red kettle
- Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any red kettle
- Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum for the first year ever
- Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount
- Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555
- Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need
Visit www.facebook.com/SalArmyChickasha to learn more about how you can help this year. If you need services or know someone in need, then call 405-224-5647 to ask about available local services.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.