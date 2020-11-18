The Imaginaries have been the soundtrack of many Chickasha events over the years.
The husband and wife duo, Maggie McClure (piano, keyboard, vocals) and Shane Henry (guitar, vocals), have shared their music at the Rock Island Arts Festival, the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships and the Festival of Light.
The band say they developed their Americana style over years of exploration. Their sound comes from a blend of bluesy influence, folk, rock and a classic singer/songwriter style.
Earlier this fall, the band sought extras for their new “Hometown Christmas” video. All footage was shot in Chickasha. Residents may recognize their favorite haunts—as well as their neighbors—in the new video.
The song is the title track for their previously released 2019 album, “Hometown Christmas,” which features original works as well as holiday favorites such as “White Christmas” and “Up on the Housetop.”
The “Hometown Christmas” video was unwrapped on Nov. 18, 2020 and is available on YouTube as well as The Imaginaries’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/imaginariesband.
The video was directed by Reagan Elkins of Intellego Media and in coordination with the Chickasha Economic Development Council. The Imaginaries began working with Elkins in 2016. They said the partnership has been valuable, as Elkins understands the band’s vision.
The band came into contact with Jim Cowan, Chickasha Economic Development Council Director, during the Tunes in June program and “instantly connected.” The Imaginaries performed at the “Christmas in July” concert held at Shannon Springs Park’s Amphitheater, where the audience could practice social distancing.
“Jim is an amazing person and supporter of the arts,” McClure said.
“Hometown Christmas” is the Imaginaries’ sixth music video to date, but not the first video to use Chickasha as a backdrop. The city famous for its Festival of Light is familiar to Henry, who grew up in the area.
Because of the Festival of Light, Chickasha has a bit of a “Christmas town” reputation. Thousands travel from all over Oklahoma and surrounding states to see the millions of twinkling lights and displays at Shannon Springs Park.
The Imaginaries have three holiday performances coming up. The first will be the day after Thanksgiving, providing a smooth transition into the Christmas season. The virtual Oklahoma City Tree Lighting will be hosted by News 9 at 7 p.m. on Nov. 27. The livestream will feature a variety of performances including the Imaginaries playing original Christmas songs. For more information, visit https://downtownindecember.com/tree-lighting/.
The next performance will be in Chickasha, after the Lighted Christmas Parade, which takes place at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 on Chickasha Ave. After the parade, attendees can stroll east on Chickasha Ave. to the Rock Island Depot on 1st. Street. The Imaginaries will play an outdoor concert on the main stage at 8 p.m.
On Dec. 11, “Home for the Holidays with the Imaginaries” will take place at Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. There are a limited number of tables in the concert hall, in order to practice social distancing. However, the concert will also be hosted via livestream, for anyone to enjoy in the comfort of their home. Tickets for the show at Tower Theatre or for the livestream are available at https://www.towertheatreokc.com/events/.
As with other live performers, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in some struggles for the Imaginaries. However, the band say they will continue to find ways to share their music—whether live or livestream.
“We are the type of people who are not going to stop doing what we do. We’re going to make it work,” Henry said.
Fans can listen to The Imaginaries, watch videos and purchase tickets, merchandise, signed copies of albums and more at http://imaginariesband.com/. The Imaginaries plan to release a new single in February and a debut album in 2021.
