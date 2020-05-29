After having been open very limited hours due to COVID-19’ the Chickasha Public Library is expanding hours. Starting June 1st, the library will be open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9:30 AM – 6:30 PM, Friday 9:30 AM – 5:30 PM, and Saturday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Masks are required to enter the building. Summer Reading Kicks off June 1st with a variety of virtual and grab and go activities. There are programs for all ages, and participants can sign up online or at the library. Additional details are available on the library’s webpage https://chickashapl.okpls.org/chickasha-public-library-summer-reading-program/, or by calling the library at 405-222-6075.
Summer Food Program at the Library
The Chickasha Public Library is partnering with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide no-cost meals to kids ages 1 - 18 starting June 1st. These tasty and nutritious meals will be provided as a grab and go lunch. Children and their caregivers can pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the library at 527 W Iowa Ave. This program is open to all children ages 1 to 18; the child must be present to pick up a meal. For additional information, please call the library at 405-222-6075.
Stories on the Radio
Starting June 1st, Classic Hits, KOOL 105.5 FM will be airing stories for children as part of the Chickasha Public Library Summer Reading Program. Tune in around 10:10 each morning to hear a story! This project is made possible through collaboration with Katie Davis and USAO Theatre Arts Program. Stories on the Radio is sponsored in part by Friends of the Chickasha Public Library, Dr. Christy Clift, Chickasha School Superintendent Rick Croslin and wife Jennie, Thome Cook, Farmers Insurance Group, Todd’s Tire and Auto, 21/Mosley Real Estate and Sonic of Chickasha.
Library Exterior is Getting a Facelift
The Chickasha Public Library exterior is getting a facelift. Heilman Art has been busy painting the library’s outside west wall. The Friends of the Library sponsored the first panel and selected Bill Wallace books. Anyone, individual, or a group or an organization, can sponsor a panel and select the title of the book(s) to be painted. The selection is subject to the library director’s approval. The cost is $300 per panel. The sponsor’s name will be painted on the panel. What’s your favorite book? Kid’s books, adult books, fiction, nonfiction, your choice. One book or two or three books big and tall or shelves with multiple books are optional. Contact the library director Lillie Huckaby to sponsor a panel or to ask questions. Bring a photo of the book(s) of your choice. 405-222-6075 is the number to call or come in. “The library walls have always looked to me like books on a shelf, so let’s have some fun with this,” says Huckaby.
