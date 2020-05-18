Beginning today, May 18, the library's stacks will be open. This means patrons can view all of the items available for checkout when they visit the library. Masks are required to enter the building and small children are not allowed in the building at this time. The library's hours will continue to be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Readers of all ages can explore legends, myths, fables, and fairy-tales as the Chickasha Public Library presents "Imagine Your Story" during their free summer reading library programs.
The Chickasha Public Library's Summer Reading Program is going to be a little different this year. The essential part of summer reading is connecting children with stories and encouraging them to read. In an effort to avoid the summer slide the Chickasha Public Library is providing a number of programs beginning June 1 and going through July. The library will be providing weekly virtual and grab and go programs for different age groups. However, the library will not be hosting any in-person programs at the library this summer. To meet the needs of young patrons, the library will be providing programs in a variety of formats The four programs available are New Readers ages 4 to 6, Children ages 6-11, Tweens ages 10-13, and Teens ages 13, and up. Additional details regarding the different programs and online registration can be found on the library's web page https://chickashapl.okpls.org/chickasha-public-library-summer-reading-program/.
Parents and caregivers can also register their child for the summer reading program during open hours at the library located at 527 W Iowa Ave. For additional information, please call the library at 405-222-6075. The Summer Reading Program is free and is made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Oklahoma Department of Libraries, Collaborative Summer Library Program, Sonic-America's Drive-In, Corp, The Oklahoman Newspapers in Education, the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library, and the Chickasha Public Library.
