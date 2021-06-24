The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled a new, updated logo. Both the logo and new branding guidelines were created by Chickasha Chamber member Kristen McGregor of Oh18.
The Chamber’s new logo highlights the past, while focusing on the future. At first glance, the logo looks like one c, but it is actually a modern take on a logo with three Cs that was used by the Chamber in the 6 70s. The color is a combination of navy and blue. Blue tones in color psychology represent trustworthiness, loyalty, dependability and integrity.
“We’ve been discussing updating the Chamber logo for months. Although we want to continue to build upon the continuity between the City of Chickasha, the Chickasha Economic Development Council and other entities that share our previous logo, we also wanted to set ourselves apart. It is important for our members and the Chickasha community to recognize the Chamber as a membership based, non-profit. Kristen did a fantastic job of helping us with this vision,” said Cassandra Ersland, Chamber President.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.