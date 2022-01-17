The Chikasha Emoji App recently introduced emoji 2.0 designs reinterpreted through a Chickasaw aesthetic and cultural framework. The app includes Chickasaw language textisms which are visual, shorthand forms of words and phrases, developed by learners of the Chickasaw language for daily use.
“People use social media and text every day,” said Joshua D. Hinson (Lokosh), executive officer of the Chickasaw Nation Language Preservation Division. “In the last decade it has become a critical component of digital messaging. We are committed to bring Chickasaw cultural identity and language into the future. It only makes sense that we would offer something like the Chikasha Emoji App for our tribal citizens.”
The Chikasha Emoji App will allow users to incorporate these fun and exciting Chickasaw emojis into their daily digital communications. Once installed, Chickasaw emojis can be used across multiple devices and applications.
Visit Chickasaw.net/Language to find additional ways to incorporate the Chickasaw language into your daily routine.
The Chikasha Emoji App can be found on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details...
Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/chikasha-emojis/id1592571785
