Take Flight at the Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show

There will be several opportunities for attendees to enjoy a flight at the 2020 Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show, to be held at the Chickasha Municipal Airport on Saturday, June 20. Six airplanes from three Commemorative Air Force wings are expected to be on display at the event, and rides will be available on three planes.
Flights can be pre-purchased now for the Devil Dog, a B-25 Bomber from the Devil Dog Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force, by visiting devildogsquadron.com. There will be a 5 p.m. flight on Friday, June 19 and additional flights beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Pre-paid flights are $395, or rides can be purchased at the event for $425.
The Heart of America Wing will be providing rides on their Stearman for a tax-deductible donation of $249. Flights may be purchased at the event or pre-paid by calling Bob Robinson at (913) 206-8027.
The Jayhawk Wing will be offering rides on a UC-78 Bobcat. The price per ride is $250, and rides may be purchased at the event.
For children ages 8 to 18, the EAA will be providing free airplane rides. Registration for Young Eagles flights will be during the event, with the flights to begin after awards, around 1 p.m.
In addition to flight opportunities, Wings & Wheels attendees will have the opportunity to watch RC jets put on a show, take photos with airplanes, check out classic cars, and enjoy food from local vendors. New this year, the Chickasha Public Library will provide aviation related story time each hour, along with other activities for children. Admission to the family-friendly event is free, and event activities will start at 10 a.m.
Registration for fly-in and car show participants will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. There is no cost to enter. Fly-in awards will be given for Best War Bird, Best Antique, Best RV and Best Homebuilt, and car show awards will be given for Best in Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Car, Best Truck and Best Special Interest. Door prize giveaways and awards will begin at 12:30 p.m.
The Wings & Wheels Fly-In & Car Show is presented by the City of Chickasha and Chickasha Wings, and is sponsored by First National Bank & Trust, the Chickasha Economic Development Council, Mosley Agency, Century 21 Mosley Real Estate, Jay’s Jewelry, Okie Mountain Trading Co., Shollie’s Sweets, Silverleaf Homes, Wing T’s, Bible Baptist Church, Creative Image Studios, DeHart Air Conditioning, Great Clips, Green Bay Packaging, Ross Seed Company, USW Utility Group and Youth Scoreboards. Sponsorship opportunities are still available; if you are interested in sponsoring the event, contact Shae at 405.222.6021 or shae.mortimer@chickasha.org.
The Chickasha Municipal Airport, located at 2344 Beechcraft Road, is approximately 2 miles north of Chickasha off Highway 81.
For more information please visit chickasha.org/wings.
