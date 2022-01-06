Disney+, Netflix, Paramount+, why not streaming tacos?
Taco Bell is now offering a $10 taco subscription service which grants app users one taco per day for 30 days.
To unlock the Taco Lovers Pass Menu, users must download the app and purchase a Taco Lovers Pass. At this time customers can choose from one of the following: Crunchy Taco, Crunchy Taco Supreme, Soft Taco, Soft Taco Supreme, Doritos Locos Tacos, Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme or a Spicy Potato Soft Taco.
Taco Bell specifies the Taco Lovers Pass is only available at eligible, pickup locations. The pass is activated on the day of purchase and expires 30 days later.
According to a news release, 2022 is Taco Bell’s 60th Anniversary. The Taco Lover’s Pass had a successful test launch in September 2021 in Tucson, Arizona. During the test launch, Taco Bell found the most redeemed daily taco was the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.