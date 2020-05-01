Suspension of Bulk Waste Collection Continues

Collection of Residential Bulk & Brush Waste continues to be temporarily suspended at this time. The City of Chickasha will share an update when we receive a timeline for restarting bulk waste collection.
Residential Trash services will be limited to collecting only the contents of the cart. Bags and bundles that are placed outside of carts will not be collected during this time in order to reduce the chance of exposure that may occur if picking up waste by hand.
Residents are urged to first use the space in their carts for the disposal of household trash, such as bags from kitchens and restrooms, only adding yard trimmings if there is room.
When depositing household trash in your cart, please make sure items are bagged and that the bag is securely tagged. Spills further increase the risk of exposure for waste collection personnel.
Due to the temporary suspension of curbside bulky waste collection, roll-off boxes will be provided free of charge at the Southern Plains Landfill for residents with a current utility bill. The Southern Plains Landfill is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 3198 County St. 2910, Ninnekah, OK 73067.
As the area recovers from COVID-19, Waste Connections says their plan is to scale back to regular service. We appreciate your understanding as precautions are taken to protect the health and well-being of those serving our community.
