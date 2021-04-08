Support local food companies in April

April is Made in Oklahoma Month, and the Oklahoma State University Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center is encouraging Oklahomans to support local food companies.
Andrea Graves, FAPC business planning and marketing specialist, said it is more important now than ever to support local food businesses.
“Many local food companies have felt financial strain during the past year and are concerned about what the future holds,” Graves said. “Local businesses are essential for our economy by bringing growth and innovation to our communities, providing employment and creating entrepreneurship opportunities.”
Graves recommends the following five ways to support local food companies and celebrate Made in Oklahoma Month.
- Order from or visit your favorite restaurant once per week.
- Browse small businesses’ websites and order online for their products.
- Buy gift cards or credit to use later.
- Share a local food company’s website on social media, as well as restaurant menus.
- Give a donation; cash is always appreciated.
For a list of Made in Oklahoma companies to support, visit the Made in Oklahoma Program and Made in Oklahoma Coalition.
“Made in Oklahoma Month is a great way to remind Oklahomans to support their local food products,” Graves said. “When you buy local products, you are putting money back into the state—keeping the products, jobs and money in Oklahoma, which is the main priority of FAPC.”
FAPC, a part of the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, supports the food industry by offering businesses, producers and entrepreneurs access to expertise in business and technical disciplines to stimulate and support the growth of value-added food and agricultural products and processing in Oklahoma.
