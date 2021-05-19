The 24th Annual Summer Food and Fun Program will kick off Thursday, June 3 in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 428 S. 6th St. As in previous years the program is planned for the next 10 weeks.
Children will receive a free bag lunch, nutritious snacks to take home, a book and personal care items as available.
The community program was started to help supplement the free lunches that children receive during the school year. It is funded through the generosity of individuals, civic clubs and businesses as well as area churches. One hundred percent of the donations received are used for the program. There are no paid staff members.
Each week volunteers of all ages from across the community donate their time to help with a special prep time on Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., and by serving the children on Thursdays.
Any child (birth to 18-years-old student attending school) will be served on Thursday mornings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For more information call First Presbyterian Church at 405-224-6205.
