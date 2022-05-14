Saluting five special students at Chickasha High School who named to the Student Board of Directors at First National Bank, bank leaders were on stage at CHS on May 4. The presentation was led by Blake Elliott, vice president of operations for Standley Systems and a member of FNBT’s Board of Directors. He introduced these students to their peers. From left are Elliott, CXO Mike Van Sickle, and students Kandice Campbell, Thomas Shaw Trenten Rippy, Kinley Coggin, Sadie Ampologquio and FNBT Community Banking Manager Kayce Hauser.
Student Directors earn public salute
- Randy Talley
