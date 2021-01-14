The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook regarding strong winds and fire weather in Oklahoma.
Winds will be especially strong in the northwest part of the state, fanning out to southern and central areas of the state.
Chickasha could see wind gust up to 45 mph on Thursday. Strong winds will continue on Friday with gusts up to 48 mph, according to NWS.
Wind gusts could blow around unsecured objects, including dirt and dust in some areas. The high wind gusts could also make driving difficult, especially on roads that run east to west, according to NWS.
The high winds combined with low humidity could create conditions for near critical fire weather. NWS recommends residents postpone outdoor burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.