Stores provide alternate hours seniors during COVID-19 precautions

At this stage, most people are aware that senior citizens are among those considered most vulnerable to COVID-19.
Businesses have stepped up to provide additional assistance to this demographic.
So far, the list includes:
- Dollar General stores recently requested that the first hour of operations be dedicated to senior shoppers. Moreover, stores will be closing an hour earlier for employees to clean, restock shelves “as well as for their health and wellbeing,” a statement from Dollar General, said.
- Spencer’s Grocery in Blanchard will open from 6:30 to 8 a.m. beginning March 18. The grocery store is requesting that only senior citizens 60 years-of-age and older shop during this time. Spencer’s will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Homeland Grocery Stores announced that the first hour of store operations are dedicated to senior citizens as well as those who have a medical condition that put them at risk for COVID-19.
