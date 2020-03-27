OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s governor Friday used his unprecedented emergency powers to ban all but life-saving abortions in the state.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said abortion services are now part of his issued ban on elective surgeries and minor medical procedures. His order allows abortions to continue if they’re necessary to prevent serious health risks to the pregnant mother or medical emergencies.
The existing ban also covers most scheduled health care procedures, like orthopedic surgeries.
Stitt said the rapid spread of COVID-19 has increased the demand for hospital beds and created a shortage of protective equipment required for health care professionals.
“We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responders and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” he said in a statement. “I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting against this virus.”
A Stitt spokesman said he would have no further comment.
“This is an incredibly sad day for the people of Oklahoma,” said Julie Burkhart, founder and CEO of Trust Women, which operates an abortion clinic in Oklahoma City.
She said Stitt is exploiting the pandemic in an effort to try to limit women’s reproductive health care choices.
“If a woman is unable to continue a pregnancy, time is of the essence,” Burkhart said. “It is important to be able to take care of people when they have decided that they no longer can or wish to not carry a pregnancy any further.”
She said the governors in Texas, Ohio and Mississippi also have taken similar steps.
When Texas’ governor stopped abortions, Burkhart said Texans, anxious for abortion care, traveled to Oklahoma City. Now Oklahomans and Texans are traveling north to the next nearest clinic in Wichita, Kansas.
“Absolutely, it appears to be a strategy during this great public health crisis to outlaw abortion in the state of Oklahoma,” she said. “What it really does is it’s putting more people on the road because people are wanting to travel, they’re willing to travel to access this essential service.”
Burkhart said her organization is considering potential legal action.
Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
