The 2022 Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma will again bring together the state’s best craft breweries and lovers of all things beer and food for an educational experience for the taste buds at Oklahoma State University.
The forum, held every two years, takes place April 9 on the OSU campus in Stillwater.
This year’s Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma includes a day of seminars for craft beer newbies and experts alike, as well as tastings of 30 top craft breweries from Oklahoma and beyond. The forum is open to anyone 21 or older. Tickets and event information are available at the website: https://business.okstate.edu/departments_programs/htm/craft-beer-forum/index.html
2022 Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma highlights:
- Seminars covering topics from beer tasting to opening a brewery to the science of yeast health and fermentation and much more;
- The Pint-N-Bite tasting event highlighting beers from 30 breweries complemented by foods prepared by top chefs.
Also, in conjunction with the Craft Beer Forum, the Oklahoma Craft Beer Awards competition will be judged March 5 at OSU with results announced prior to the forum. Joel Irby, owner of Stonecloud Brewing Company in downtown Oklahoma City, will be the honorary chair for this year’s event.
The Craft Beer Forum of Oklahoma is planned and executed by students in OSU’s School of Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) in the Spears School of Business. The event not only teaches students how to plan large events, but also raises money for scholarships.
“We’re excited to once again host some of the best breweries from across the state and facilitate a fun and educational dialogue about the state of the craft beer industry,” said Tony Collins, director of the HTM Wayne Hirst Center for Beverage Education.
