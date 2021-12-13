The Chickasha Public Library now offers patrons the option to check out Facebook Portals and T-Mobile Hotspots. The Library recognizes the critical importance of connecting with loved ones and hopes these free resources will help families and friends stay connected this holiday season and beyond.
The Facebook Portals were purchased through a Health Literacy Grant in 2020. To use a Portal, you must have a Facebook account, and you can call loved ones using Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom, GoToMeeting and more.
Through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the Library was able to purchase and provide one year of service for the internet hotspots through T-Mobile. Hotspots allow users to access internet wherever T-Mobile provides service.
Any adult with a valid Chickasha Public Library account can check out a Hotspot and/or Facebook Portal for up to two weeks at a time. They can be checked out together or separately.
If you have questions or would like to check out a Portal or Hotspot, visit the Chickasha Public Library or call them at (405) 222-6075.
This project was supported in whole or in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Opinions expressed in this publication or presentation do not necessarily reflect the position or policy of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries or IMLS and no official endorsement by those entities should be inferred.
