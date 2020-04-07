Statewide candidate filing begins tomorrow, April 8 at 8:00 a.m. Candidates are encouraged to use mail or private delivery to file, but an in-person “drive-through” option will be available for state and federal candidates.
Due to the fact that the Capitol is closed to the public, in-person candidate filing will take place in the south parking lot of the State Capitol. Candidates should remain in their vehicles and follow traffic flow signs.
Media and press should park at the Jim Thorpe Building, west of the Capitol, and set up video live shots from across the street. Photographers are allowed to enter the filing area for a brief period of time, but must maintain a safe distance of at least six feet from all candidates, staff, and security. Interviews will not be given during the filing period.
Candidate filing is April 8, 9, and 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. We cannot accept candidate filings after 5:00 p.m. on April 10. There are no exceptions.
For more information about candidate filing, visit our website at elections.ok.gov. Find our latest press release at https://www.ok.gov/triton/modules/newsroom/newsroom_article.php?id=196&article_id=56962.
Press or media questions should be directed to Misha Mohr, Public Information Officer, (405) 937-4046 or mmohr@elections.ok.gov. For all other questions, please contact our customer service desk at (405) 521-2391.
