State Rep. David Perryman gives virtual legislative update

State House Representative, David Perryman, D-Chickasha, gave a legislative update at a teleconference hosted by the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce on Friday morning.
Perryman said over the last several weeks, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he was struck how in a 24-hour period, it seemed a week’s worth of change would occur.
At the same time, he was hearing a lot of concerns from constituents as well.
Perryman said the pandemic’s effects on the world were also felt at the Sate Capitol. The timing was particularly impactful, as this occurred during legislative session.
And then, with the end of the fiscal year on the horizon, a negative oil price raised more concern’s about Oklahoma’s future economy.
Amid this chaos, Perryman said he has identified his priority bills. One is a COLA bill, which he said is a bipartisan effort. It has been 12 years since retirees have had a cost of living increase. Oklahoma has strong, stable pension plans, Perryman said, and it is a priority to get this bill approved.
Perryman is also prioritizing House Bill 3330, which would address the gap in coverage for law enforcement who become disabled and can no longer serve. This bill would automatically give these individuals 100% disability coverage. Perryman said he believes this bill will pass if the legislative process gets back on schedule.
In healthcare, Perryman said he has been working with Grady Memorial Hospital CEO Kean Spellman about a insurance companies possibly giving preferential treatment to metro hospitals rather than rural hospitals.
With the June 30 primary election around the corner, and the Medicaid expansion—State Question 802—on the ballot, Perryman said he wants to encourage constituents to utilize absentee voting. Because it is impossible to know what impact COVID-19 will have at that point in time, absentee voting allows voters an option to cast their vote while staying home.
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the agriculture industry as well. While the industry was already dealing with concerns about tariffs, the restaurant market has dropped down, affecting beef, pork and poultry farmers.
Perryman said employers need to be very cautious in keeping their employees safe as Oklahoma returns to work by providing them with PPE and making sure they are not unnecessarily exposed.
“It is important to get economy running again but also so important not to put our employees in harm’s way,” he said.
Protecting employees helps protect not only their families, but it keeps the burden off healthcare workers, he said.
Perryman also addressed Oklahoma’s challenge going forward as plunging oil prices threaten the state’s economy.
“Oklahoma has really had a double whammy that a lot of states are not experiencing,” he said. “Who would have ever believed that something would have a negative value?”
There has been an unprecedented decrease in demand as people stopped flying on airplanes or driving their cars as much.
However, he added that overproduction has played a part in the current state of the oil and gas industry.
“It’s great to be energy independent, but we’ve got so much produced.”
The pandemic’s effect on the oil and gas industry could impact Oklahoma’s economy for years to come.
Some projections show that even with cuts in the 2021 budget, there could be even more revenue loss in 2022, he said.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will hold another virtual legislative update at 9 a.m. on Friday, May 1 with State Representative Brad Boles. On Tuesday, April 28, at 2 p.m., the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will hold a Virtual Town Hall. Those who wish to attend may reserve a spot on the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Facebook or by calling the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce at 405-224-0787.
