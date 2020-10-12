Total cases of COVID-19 reached the six digit mark on Monday.
As of today, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 100,184 cases. There have been 85,265 recoveries and 1,104 deaths.
There are currently 13,815 active cases in the state.
In Grady County, there are 204 active cases, 1,350 total cases, 1,133 recoveries and 13 deaths.
In Chickasha, there are 89 active cases, 692 total cases, 595 recoveries and eight deaths.
In Blanchard, there are 102 active cases, 444 total cases, 341 recoveries and one death.
In Tuttle, there are 49 active cases, 270 total cases, 217 recoveries and four deaths.
Other active cases in Grady County include: Alex: 9, Minco: 7, Ninnekah: 1, Rush Springs: 4, Pocasset: 3.
