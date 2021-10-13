Spending tax dollars wisely is an urgent concern to voters, so the Grady County Republicans have invited State Auditor Cindy Byrd to speak at their Oct. 21 meeting. Byrd will address wasteful spending and the coming first-ever audit of the Oklahoma Department of Education, among other hot topics.
“We are delighted to bring Cindy Byrd to Grady County,” said GOP Chair Carrie Bertrand. “Everyone should make the most of any opportunity to hear from an elected official, meet them personally and ask questions. We look forward to hearing from the state auditor who has accomplished so much and bears so much responsibility.”
Byrd is a certified public accountant and the state’s 13th state auditor and inspector. Her primary function is to safeguard public assets, identify wasteful spending, help elected officials in their responsibility to preserve the public trust, and perform audits of various government departments. Gov. Kevin Stitt recently requested she perform the first-ever audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Education following evidence of misuse of funds found in the audit of EPIC Charter Schools.
As always, the Grady County GOP meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month. Before the 7 p.m. meeting each month, a light meal is served at 6:30 p.m. to make it easier for those coming from work. Admission is free. Meetings are scheduled at the Bible Baptist Church in Chickasha, 226 S. 29th Street.
Last month’s county GOP meeting was held the day before Constitution Day, so the speaker -- historian Dr. Kevin Crow -- presented “Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness,” a compelling examination of America’s founding documents.
“Everyone who attended was fortunate to hear from such a dynamic and distinguished professor,” Bertrand said. “We welcomed 50 people in person and another 150 on Facebook Live. We are delighted by the enthusiasm Republican voters are showing in these monthly gatherings.”
“We have such incredible people in Grady county who attend and speak at our meetings,” Bertrand said. “Dr. Kevin Crow is a fine example of the caliber of people we get to hear every month. In 2016, the Defenders of Liberty honored Dr. Crow with the Thomas Jefferson Award for Grassroots Activism, and in 2020 he received The George Washington Honor Medal from the Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge. We look forward to having Dr. Crow speak again at one of our meetings in the future.”
