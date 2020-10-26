The Commissioner of Public Safety, as authorized by the Governor, has announced that due to inclement weather all state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26th, 2020 and ending at 11:59 P.M. on Monday, October 26th, 2020 for the following counties:
Alfalfa
Beckham
Caddo
Canadian
Cleveland
Comanche
Cotton
Custer
Dewey
Garfield
Grady
Grant
Jefferson
Lincoln
Logan
Major
McClain
Roger Mills
Stephens
Oklahoma
Pottawatomie
Washita
Woods
Woodward
State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.
