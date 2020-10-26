Reduction of services due to weather
Pixabay

The Commissioner of Public Safety, as authorized by the Governor, has announced that due to inclement weather all state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 2:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26th, 2020 and ending at 11:59 P.M. on Monday, October 26th, 2020 for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Beckham

Caddo

Canadian

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Custer

Dewey

Garfield

Grady

Grant

Jefferson

Lincoln

Logan

Major

McClain

Roger Mills

Stephens

Oklahoma

Pottawatomie

Washita

Woods

Woodward 

State employees designated to maintain basic minimum services (staff essential functions) should remain at work or report to work as scheduled.

Tags

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you