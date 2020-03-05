The City of Chickasha will be holding an informational meeting on Monday to walk residents through the upcoming 1st. St. Sidewalk Project.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 9 at Lincoln Elementary School, located at 102 W. Dakota Ave.
The community is invited to attend the meeting to learn more about the project, the projected timeline for completion and crews working in the area, according to Shae Mortimer, Marketing and Civic Engagement Manager.
Project Engineer, Scott Vaughn, Ward 1 Chickasha City Council Members Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander and Oscar Nelson, as well as Administrative Services Director, Leasa Furr will be present to share information with the public.
The sidewalk will be built along the west side of 1st. St. from Alabama Ave. to Chickasha Ave. The project is being funded in part by a Community Development Block grant, as administered by the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, according to city documents.
In February, the bid for the project was awarded to Luckinbill Development, LLC, of Edmond, in the amount of $271,611.60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.