St. Patrick’s Day cookie decorating class March 14

The Chickasha Area Arts Council (CAAC) is pleased to offer a fun-filled, informative and hands-on cookie decorating class from 10 a.m. to noon on March 14.
The class is for ages 12 years and up, including adults.
Rani Crow is the instructor for the class which will be held at the ‘7th Street Art Connection’, 1301 S. 7th St., home of the Chickasha Area Arts Council.
Registration is required and is made online at www.chickashaarts.org.
Current CAAC members (2020) pay $20 and all others pay $25 for the class.
All supplies are provided.
Class size is limited so reserve your place now!
Ms. Rani Crow is the owner of ‘The Sugar Shack’, a local cottage bakery that specializes in uniquely decorated cakes, cookies, and cupcakes. ‘The Sugar Shack’ also has seasonal specials throughout the year featuring pies, tarts, eclairs, and candy. While ‘The Sugar Shack’ has been operating just a few years, Rani's experience with decorated cakes goes much farther back. She started with Wilton decorating classes before that and two years ago completed her degree at the Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.
