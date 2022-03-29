The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma is excited to welcome the community back to campus April 7 for the 2022 Spring Triad, the largest annual event to be held on campus. A proud tradition that the entire community looked forward to, the in-person event has been cancelled the past two years due to concerns about COVID-19.
Comprising of the Montmartre Chalk Art Festival, Droverstock Music Festival, and—newly added for 2022—Junior Day, the event gives the public a chance to explore the historic campus, enjoy a stunning variety of outdoor artwork, music, food, vendors and other recreational activities over the course of the day. Sadly, the Science & Arts Scholastic Meet remains cancelled due to concerns about COVID-19.
“Everyone on campus has sorely missed what is probably the most anticipated, single event of our year,” said President John Feaver. “While I do not regret the measures we took to ensure everyone’s safety, I am ecstatic at the thought that we will soon see this campus swarming with activity, covered in beautiful artwork and filled with the fantastic sounds of live music. I hope the whole community will join us in celebrating everything that makes Science and Arts such a special place.”
Within the confines of a 6-foot by 6-foot square, the Montmartre Festival invites artists of all ages and skill levels to flex their creative muscles in water-based temporary chalk. Science and Arts art alumni will judge each entry and winners will be announced at a ceremony in the early afternoon. Awards are given for Best in Show as well as Judges Choice in four age categories: elementary (grades 6 and below), junior high (grades 7-9), high school (grades 10-12) and college/adult. For more information and to register for the chalk art festival, visit usao.edu/montmartre.
Droverstock has become a destination for bands from around the country and from many different genres to provide the soundtrack for the day’s events. The 2022 lineup includes On Holiday, the Crack, the Odyssey, Husbands and Fox Royale. Droverstock also features a variety of food trucks and inflatables.
Aimed at high school juniors beginning their search for a college that suits them, Science and Arts’ Junior Day lets potential Drovers learn about the institution’s history and traditions, sit in a mock lecture with dynamic faculty, and ask questions of current students. Holding the 2022 event during the Spring Triad gives these young people a chance to see the school’s historic campus at its liveliest, giving them a glimpse of what sets Science and Arts apart from other universities. To register for Junior Day, visit. usao.edu/juniorday.
As Oklahoma’s liberal arts college, the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma provides a distinctive education in the liberal arts and sciences, supporting both its interdisciplinary core curriculum and major fields of study with superior teaching. Science & Arts fosters diversity of thought and practice to help students realize meaningful, purposeful and productive lives as global citizens in a rapidly-changing world.
