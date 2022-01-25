Action figures

The Southwest Oklahoma Vintage Toy Show will come out to play at the Grady County Fairgrounds this Saturday. 

According to an event summary, the Southwest Oklahoma Vintage Toy Show will feature action figures, G.I. Joes, Hot Wheels, diecast, pressed steel, farm collectibles, dolls, baseball cards, Funco Pops, Barbies, Star Wars and video games. 

 The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. The price of admission is $3 and free to children who are 12 and under. 

