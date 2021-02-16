In light of the severe inclement weather, Chickasha’s Bullock Memorial Community Center has made the decision to postpone its Soul Food Celebration until Saturday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the community center.
“To keep our family and friends safe, we just feel it would be best to wait for more pleasant weather conditions,” said Secrett Braziel, community center volunteer. “We look forward to seeing everyone who is in support of the Bullock Community Center’s initiatives.”
While the Soul Food Celebration was originally set for February 20 as part of Black History Month, record-breaking low temps and heavy snowfall forced the fundraiser’s rescheduling.
In addition to hosting parenting, personal finance, career exploration and business development workshops to foster the needs of the community, Bullock Memorial Community Center, 917 S. 1st St., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides arts and education and tutoring opportunities to many area students.
Soul food is a staple to the Black community. Over hot meals, Black struggles and triumphs were and still are discussed, said Bruce Alexander, Bullock Memorial Community Center vice president.
“Grandma’s Sunday dinner after church, and our family being together—that’s soul food,” exclaimed committee member Staci Oliver. “It’s also a traditional bonding moment for the younger generations to learn how to cook those meals from their elders.”
Bullock Memorial Community Center volunteers will serve Southern fried chicken wings, fresh greens, oven-baked macaroni and cheese, roasted sweet potatoes and homemade cornbread in exchange for a $10 per-plate donation.
In the interest of public health, patrons are asked to wait in their vehicles as volunteers take orders and serve.
The Bullock Memorial Community Center, 917 S. 1st St., was established to commemorate one of Chickasha’s pioneers, Dr. W. A. J. Bullock, a physician and surgeon who served both sides of the segregated community during the 1920s and ’30s. Dr. Bullock also championed for equality and often spoke at city council meetings. A strong proponent for education, Dr. Bullock wrote a letter of recommendation lending his support to Mrs. Ada Lois Sipuel-Fisher, the first Black woman accepted to the University of Oklahoma Law School.
For more details about the Bullock Memorial Community Center, call or text Charlotte Oliver at (405) 274-6268; Zelma Anikputa at (405) 905-7715 or email chickashabullock@gmail.com.
