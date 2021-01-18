Deborah Jean Sehon, 68, of Chickasha, OK, passed away on January 10, 2021 following a courageous battle against ALS. Born on April 23, 1952 in Shawnee, OK, she was the only daughter of the late A.D. and Reva Burlison. Debbie graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1970 before attending East C…