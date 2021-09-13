Everyone in the community is invited to the fall gathering for the ‘Something Worthwhile’ (SWW) event on Oct. 5 in the Life Center of Epworth Church, 4th and Iowa, Chickasha, OK.
The evening will include warm Christian fellowship, a delicious meal prepared by Carol Farl and her cooking team, beautiful music by Amber Rochrick, and an inspirational message by Joyce Belville.
The activities of ‘Something Worthwhile’ begin promptly at 6 p.m. and end by 8 p.m.
Reservations are required and must be made by 3 p.m. on Oct. 1. Make reservations early as seating is limited to four people per table.
Reservations and cancellations are made by calling or texting Judy Parrish at 405-250-2775. Include the names and phone numbers of those who are being registered.
The meal cost is $6.50 and is to be paid at the door with exact cash or a check. Late reservations, if space is available, may be accepted at a cost of $7.50.
Please honor your reservation, but if unable to attend, call or text Judy Parrish at 405-250-2775 so those on the wait list may attend.
Immediately following dinner, Amber Roehrick, will be performing some of her favorite musical selections. Amber is a Clerical Coordinator in the Nursing Administration Department at Grady Memorial Hospital in Chickasha. She is a devoted wife, married to Braden Roehrick, and mother of three beautiful boys, Blaine, Easton, and Camden. Being surrounded by boys has made her a great and patient multi-tasker! She loves to spend time with her family and friends, work out at the gym, ride horses when she can, and sing on the praise and worship team at her church. Amber has lived in Chickasha many years and is so excited to have the opportunity to build relationships within the community.
Joyce Belville is the inspirational speaker for the evening and is well known to all who have attended the SWW events. She has a very special message to share with those who attend and has titled it “Sometimes the path to find God’s greatest blessing is down the path that you would never choose to follow”.
Joyce was born in a small town in southern Iowa to loving parents who believed in going to church EVERY Sunday and taught her and her two siblings by the way they lived, the value of hard work and their dedication to family and God. Joyce was married to Hal Butler in 1973 and moved to Lawton, Oklahoma where he was stationed with the US Army at Fort Sill. They have two daughters, Andrea and Angie. Hal passed away after a five year battle with brain cancer. In 1993, Joyce married Ray Belville who has three sons. His first wife, Johanna, had also passed away following a five year battle with brain cancer.
She spent most of her career with the federal government at Fort Sill but also worked while they were stationed in Korea for a year and in Germany for three years. Joyce was a paralegal at the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate with the responsibilities of helping soldiers, retirees and families with immigration and naturalization matters and managing Fort Sill’s Tax Assistance Center for 20 years where she helped thousands with their tax preparations.
After her retirement Joyce opened a home tax business in Chickasha, and just this year she retired after 14 years of preparing taxes in Chickasha. She is a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, is active in the United Methodist Women’s group, and volunteers monthly at the Chickasha Soup Kitchen on one of the Epworth teams. Joyce is on the board and serves as treasurer for Chickasha Mobile Meals and is a member of P.E.O. Chapter FV. For the Grady County Fair, she is the cake superintendent and is responsible for organizing the Fair’s cake contest each year. She also enjoys participating in the cake competitions at the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City. Joyce LOVES spending time with her family and five grandchildren, Rayden, Halley, Hayden, Emma, and Greyson. Join us for this very special message and musical event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.