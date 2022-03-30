The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office to conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Oklahoma City on Friday, April 1.
The checkpoint will run from 11 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.
The goal is simple: to make Oklahoma County as safe as possible by getting impaired drivers off the roads. Additional deputies and troopers will be on duty looking for impaired drivers across the OKC metro area before, during and after the checkpoint.
In 2019, 338 people were killed in drug and/or alcohol-related crashes in Oklahoma. None of these crashes were accidents; every death could have been prevented if the impaired driver had made the smart choice not to drive while under the influence.
Many times, questions are raised about why checkpoints are announced to the public and why they only last a few hours. People think that by announcing the checkpoints, impaired drivers will make the choice to go around the area of the checkpoint to avoid detection. The Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the ENDUI Oklahoma campaign think differently.
By announcing the location and times of the checkpoints, a perception of risk is created. People who may routinely drive impaired, or who are doing so for the first time, may think twice about that decision if they know that extra enforcement is in the area. This simple choice could save countless lives of drivers in Oklahoma, which is the focus of these events.
A DUI conviction can cost a driver up to $10,000 in Oklahoma and has serious repercussions for the person. Not only is it a financial risk to yourself, You could also be seriously injured or killed in a crash. Worse yet, an impaired driver has the potential to injure and kill innocent others.
Checkpoints will not be the only law enforcement activities focused on impaired drivers. Before, during, and after each checkpoint, additional law enforcement personnel are out in force looking for impaired drivers. These officers, deputies, and troopers are in the areas around the checkpoint, and across the area looking for impaired drivers.
Everyone is highly encouraged to find a safe ride by calling a sober driver, using a cab, Uber, Lyft or any other ride-share service. Better yet, have a designated driver. Have fun and enjoy life, but do not, under any circumstances, drive while impaired by alcohol or any other substance. The cost is too high. Let’s ENDUI.
The media is invited to attend this checkpoint to help us raise awareness about the impaired driving problem in Oklahoma. Interviews with members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be available. To coordinate times, locations, and interviews, please email sarah.stewart@dps.ok.gov.
The ENDUI enforcement team coordinates multi-jurisdictional events on a regular basis, including sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols. These efforts are needed to impact Oklahoma’s impaired driving problem across the state. The locations of these activities are driven by data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and by local request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.