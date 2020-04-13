With warmer temperatures last week giving way to weekend thunderstorms, why not start off this week with a little snow?
The National Weather Service has projected a 50% chance of rain and snow in the forecast on Tuesday. Some precipitation is possible tonight.
However, with highs at 46 degrees and the evening low at 30 degrees, it’s doubtful much wintry precipitation will stick. NWS is projecting that accumulation of less than half an inch is possible. No major impacts are expected, according to NWS.
Wednesday through the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to be in the high 50s to high 60s. Showers could return to the forecast Thursday night and Friday with a 30% chance of rain. At this time, a slight chance of thunderstorms, 20%, are in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday.
