The City of Chickasha will improve some of its water systems thanks to a federal grant.
The Chickasha City Council held a public hearing and discussed the grant at their rescheduled meeting on May 5. The regular meeting on May 2 was cancelled due to severe weather.
No residents volunteered to speak during the public hearing portion of the meeting.
The Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) is expected to improve the water distribution system approximately located at S. 1st St. and S. 2nd St. between Missouri Ave. and Alabama Ave., according to city documents.
Many of the water lines in this area are around 50 years old. The primary goal is to install and/or replace isolation valves and fire hydrants, as well as extend water mains to improve looping of the system. This may eliminate dead ends and keep the water flowing.
The project is expected to be completed in about two years.
According to the grants requirements, the water systems must serve at least 51% low to moderate income areas. This area of Chickasha is about 53% low to moderate income, according to a survey of the area.
The CBDG grant will provide $195,714 in funds, which must be matched dollar for dollar by the City of Chickasha, for a total of $391,428 to be spend on the project.
The grant award match must be paid within next fiscal year, which begins in July.
