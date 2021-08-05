The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) issued a recall alert of about 155,000 True Living Sling Loungers that were sold at Dollar General in 2019.
According to the alert from USCPSC, there have been three reports of the chairs collapsing unexpectedly, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers caught in the metal folding joints.
USCPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and cut the fabric so that it cannot be used.
The USCPSC recommends that consumers contact Dollar General about receiving a refund at 800-678-9258 or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page.
The loungers have white frames with blue or green fabric. The UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt. USCPSC said the chair retailed for about $20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.