The triple digit heat index will be in the forecast for a while.
Sunday’s hot temperatures were punctuated by a thunderstorm last night. Tonight, there is a slight chance of thunderstorms again in the Chickasha area. The National Weather Service (NWS) is projecting that thunderstorms could happen before 1 a.m. and again after 4 a.m. There is only a 20% chance of precipitation. Areas north of Grady County are expected to receive stronger storms with 50 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and localized flooding.
NWS projects that the triple digit heat index will continue to scorch much of Oklahoma this week. Tuesday’s heat index could reach 102 degrees. High humidity and temperatures are expected through the weekend.
