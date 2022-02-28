With the winter’s ice and snow—probably—in the review, it’s time to prepare for spring storms.
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Norman will visit Chickasha next Thursday to conduct a Skywarn Storm Spotter Training.
The event will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10 at the Canadian Valley Technology Center in Chickasha. The class takes about two hours.
The storm spotter training will help train individuals for the upcoming severe weather season.
While spring storms come once a year, the in-person training sessions are less common.
There are 15 NWS Norman Storm Spotter Training Districts, with several counties within each district. Grady County shares District 5 with Blaine, Kingfisher, Caddo and Canadian Counties. Norman’s NWS Meteorologists visit one county per district per year to conduct onsite training. The last Skywarn Storm Spotter Training in Grady County took place in 2018.
This event is open to the general public with room for about 100 people to attend in the CV Tech meeting room, located at 1401 Michigan Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.