A small business in Grady County is giving residents the opportunity to enjoy the quiet countryside while picking flowers.
For a fee, residents can choose from a variety of colorful flowers to build a custom bouquet. Opening dates for “U-Pick” as well as the kinds of flowers available is dependent on interest and the weather.
The flower farm is closed for the rest of May, but according to Simple Acre’s website, they plan to have more U-Pick dates in June and July once sunflowers and zinnias start blooming. Simple Acre Farm and Flowers regularly update their website, Facebook and Instagram as news blooms about events.
Simple Acre Farm in Pocasset just a short drive from Chickasha, north on US-81, a right onto Country Road 1230 until 976 Country Road 976, where there is a small driveway and a sign.
Kristin, her two children Hannah and Eli, and sometimes a neighbor or two help run the U-Pick field. There is a lot to do between visitors. Kristin stays busy weeding the rows of flowers while her children catch butterflies, kick around a soccer ball or practice swinging a bat.
Kristin said she and her husband Joel began growing flowers for the Mustang farmer’s market and local businesses. During the pandemic, they started the U-Pick, which allowed a small number of patrons at a time to pick flowers. Around this time, the Davenports moved to Pocasset.
In addition to raising flowers, the farm has about 20 goats including several bottle-fed, baby goats. Occasionally, the tame goats make a guest appearance.
Simple Acre Farm and Flowers held a Daddy-Daughter event last Friday. Kristin said she is planning more events in the future such as a Mommy and Me day, a bouquet design class, date night events with charcuterie boards and a flower crown workshop. They are also growing their flower delivery business.
For more information visit www.simpleacrefarm.com.
