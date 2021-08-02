Silver Alert

A Silver Alert has been issued for Shirley Pickard, 78, who was last seen in Blanchard. 

Pickard was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. 

Pickard has dementia and Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented at times. She is described as a white female with dark brown hair. She may be walking with a limp from her right leg being bowed out. 

Those with any information about Pickard’s whereabouts should immediately call local authorities. 

