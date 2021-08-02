A Silver Alert has been issued for Shirley Pickard, 78, who was last seen in Blanchard.
Pickard was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
Pickard has dementia and Alzheimer’s and may be disoriented at times. She is described as a white female with dark brown hair. She may be walking with a limp from her right leg being bowed out.
Those with any information about Pickard’s whereabouts should immediately call local authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.