The Caddo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for Dawn Sherrill, 55, of Anadarko.
Sherill was last seen wearing tan capri pants, grey shoes and a smokey grey scrub top that says “Anadarko Vet.” She may be driving a red and black 2007 Ford F-150 with an Oklahoma license plate DLN579.
She was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent brain surgery. She may be confused and not know where she is going, according to authorities.
She was last seen at 6 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of SH-8 and County Road 1377 in Anadarko.
