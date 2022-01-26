A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old woman with Alzheimers on Wednesday morning.
McClain County 911 reported that Lynda Moore was last seen wearing a light colored bath robe at Highway 9 and Interstate 35 at 6:43 a.m. on Jan. 26.
Authorities are on the lookout for a red 2017 Ford Explorer with an Oklahoma license plate HYR480.
Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts are asked to call local authorities.
