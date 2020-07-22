The Grady County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a senior citizen with dementia who went missing on Tuesday.
Terry Taylor, a white, 64-year-old male, was last seen at about 2 p.m. on July 21. He was last seen on foot in Blanchard at 2335 on County Street 1323.
Taylor was wearing a light green button down shirt, blue jeans and black lace-up work boots. He is balding with grey hair, hunched over and shuffles when he walks.
